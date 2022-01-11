The first apartments in I River Mark Centre, the new name for the redeveloped Chase South Tower, could go on the market by June.
Gary Black with the Wampold Companies, which owns the building, told the Downtown Development District Commission at its meeting Tuesday that “maybe three floors” of the development will be available for lease by late in the second quarter.
The first floor of I River Mark, which will include a residential leasing office, meeting space for office and apartment tenants and a restaurant space, should be open by “April-ish”, Black said. The entire development should be completed by the end of the year.
“This is a big year for us,” he said.
The top 14 floors of the high rise office building at 451 Florida Boulevard are currently being converted into apartments. I River Mark will have 168 luxury units, or 12 per floor, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Monthly rent for the units is expected to be $1.60 to $2 per square foot.
While several upscale apartment developments have been built downtown over the past few years, Developer Mike Wampold has said I River Mark will bring high rise living to the area, attracting residents from other parts of the city.
"There's really nothing like this in Baton Rouge," Black said.
Chase Bank will have a 3,500 square foot branch in a pavilion between I River Mark and II River Mark. More retail pavilions could be built on the plaza between the two buildings as demand dictates, Black said.
The third through the seventh floors of the building will remain office space. Chase Bank will take up the sixth floor, and Black said there’s a prospect to take up the third through fifth floors “that we feel pretty good about.” The seventh floor is gutted shell space that will be available for lease.
The 22nd floor of the building will have a heated rooftop pool, with meeting space and a deck.
I River Mark has been open since 1967.