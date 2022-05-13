For the second month in a row, the number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was down compared to the year before, a sign that affordability issues are starting to affect the market.
There were 1,126 homes sold in April in the nine-parish region, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down 11.3% from the 1,270 houses that were sold in April 2021.
Area home sales posted the same 11.3% drop in March, when there were 1,155 MLS sales, compared to 1,302 in March 2021.
Interest rates and median home prices have gone up steadily, putting more pressure on potential homebuyers. At the start of the year, the average interest rate for 30-year-fixed rate mortgage was 3.22%, according to figures from Freddie Mac. By the end of April, the average 30-year rate had topped 5%. Those rates are expected to go up further, since the Federal Reserve has indicated it will raise rates further in an attempt to control inflation.
Not only is it getting more expensive to borrow money to buy a house, but housing prices are going up. The median sale price for a home was $260,000 in April, up 9.5% from the median price of $237,500 in April 2021.
Ascension Parish, which has the highest median home prices in the area, saw the biggest drop in sales. There were 174 homes sold in April, down 26.6% from the 237 sold in April 2021.
East Baton Rouge, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, saw the number of home sales drop by 11.5%, from 661 in April 2021 to 585.
Livingston Parish saw a 9.7% gain in home sales. There were 249 houses sold in the parish during April, compared to 227 the year before.
Pending sales, which forecast future activity, were down 19.7%, from 1,391 in 2021 to 1,118. Home sales generally peak in May and June, because families want to relocate before the start of the school year.
The number of new homes listed for sale in metro Baton Rouge dropped by 10.9% in April, to 1,304. There has been speculation rising interest rates are keeping people from listing their houses, because they don’t want to go from paying a mortgage of less than 3% to dealing with a higher rate.
The number of homes for sale dropped by 33%, to 1,241. At the current sales pace, the inventory of homes would be exhausted in 1.1 months.