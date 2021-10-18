A contract worker at the BASF Geismar facility died after being exposed to an unspecified chemical on Friday.
BASF said in a previous statement that two contractors employed by San Antonio-based Zachry Group were working outside one of its production areas in Geismar and were exposed to an "inert substance" while doing maintenance work.
The contractors were treated onsite then brought to the local hospital while the company was investigating the incident.
The BASF site along River Road has about 1,000 employees and more than 600 contractors. The company produces a variety of chemicals such as ethylene oxide, which is used in polyester fibers and automotive antifreeze, methylene diphenylisocyanate, which is used in foams for construction, insulation and more than a dozen other petrochemicals.
"BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion," according to a statement from BASF.
Since the worker died, BASF declined further comment for this story.
Zachry Group confirmed the death of one contract worker at the BASF site.
"Zero incidents for our employees is always the goal. Zachry Group is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, as well as the communities in which we operate. We express our sincere condolences to our employee’s family and are saddened by this loss," according to a statement from the company.