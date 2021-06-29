The Baton Rouge metro area lost 1,400 jobs between April and May but added back 23,500 jobs since May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, no employment sector in Baton Rouge has regained jobs compared to May 2019 which is a year before the pandemic began.
The Capital Region had 385,100 non-farm jobs in May, up 6.5% compared to May 2020.
Louisiana added 600 jobs month-to-month, for a total of 1.8 million, according to data released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
That's 97,300 more jobs, or 5.5% more than in May 2020. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted and this data was compiled through surveys conducted in mid-May.
Government sector jobs, which includes public school system teachers but also state workers, remain the largest employer in Baton Rouge with 76,900 individuals in those roles. The region has more government workers employed as of May than before the coronavirus pandemic began when it had 76,400 people in those jobs.
Trade, transportation and utilities businesses, such as logistics companies or trucking, remain lower than before the pandemic with 67,200 workers in the Baton Rouge nine parish metro area.
Education and health services, which includes charter and private school teachers, had 51,600 jobs up from 50,000 in May 2020 but still down from 54,100 in May 2019.
Professional and business services had 46,500 jobs, up from 45,800 one year ago but still down compared to 49,700 jobs.
Local construction employment has surpassed May 2020 with 40,600 workers compared to 36,900 but has not breached May 2019 employment of 50,600 jobs.
Leisure and Hospitality had 36,100 jobs, up from last year's low of 26,900 but has not rebounded to 40,600 workers in May 2019.
Manufacturing hit 29,000 jobs, flat over the year, but still 800 jobs shy of May 2019.
Financial activities employed 16,500 workers, down from 16,700 in May 2020, still further from 18,900 before the pandemic in May 2019.
Other services had 15,400 jobs, up from 13,400 jobs in May 2020 but down compared to 17,100 in May 2019.
Information, which includes the motion picture industry, hit 4,600 jobs compared to 4,000 jobs in May 2020 and was down from 5,000 in May 2019.
The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 6%, compared to 12.4% in May 2020. Louisiana's unemployment rate was 6.7%, compared to 13.5% last year. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.5% compared to 13% in May 2020.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City metro area lost 1,000 jobs over the month but regained 32,000 jobs over the year for 524,400 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities related work dominated the region with 103,800 jobs compared to 96,900 in May 2020, still down compared to 112,200 jobs in May 2019. Leisure and hospitality had 64,300 jobs compared to 48,500 in May 2020, a far cry from 92,400 jobs in Mary 2019. The New Orleans unemployment rate was 8.1%, down from 8.2% in April but down from 16.7% in May 2020.
LAFAYETTE AREA: The Acadiana metro area added 1,200 jobs over the month and 7,800 jobs over the year to 191,700 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities was the largest employment sector in the region with 40,000 workers up from 38,000 last year but not higher than 41,800 in May 2019. Education and health services accounted for 33,400 jobs up from 30,700 jobs in May 2020 but higher than in May 2019 when there were 32,600 jobs in that sector. Leisure and hospitality had 19,700 jobs compared to 15,900 in May 2020, down still from 21,900 in May 2019. The Lafayette unemployment rate was 6% in May, flat over the month, but up from a peak in May 2020 of 12%.
OTHER AREAS: The Hammond metro unemployment rate was 7.5% with 45,800 jobs compared to 42,200; Lake Charles, 6.9% with 93,500 jobs compared to 93,700; Shreveport-Bossier City, 6.5% with 167,300 jobs compared to 157,900; Monroe, 5.8% with 74,600 jobs compared to 70,700; Houma-Thibodaux, 5.6% with 82,700 jobs compared to 78,700; Alexandria, 4.6% with 59,800 jobs compared to 57,000.