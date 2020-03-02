Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. is hosting a job fair in Hammond alongside the Louisiana Economic Development department as it looks to hire 70 new workers in the coming months.
The job fair is expected to be held at the Northshore Technical Community College campus between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 18.
The company is looking to hire flux core welders, structural welders, structural fitters and those who can do both structural welding and fitting. The jobs require an additional welding test. The average salary for the new jobs is about $46,000.
The Greensburg-based company is starting a new steel fabrication and coating line at the former Bradken foundry in Amite which shut down in 2016. It already has 176 employees at its headquarters in St. Helena. The expansion, which doubles the company's operations, is expected to cost $18 million.
Southland Steel already operates a 300,000-square-foot complex across 60 acres in Greensburg. It can produce more than 30,000 tons of steel each year.