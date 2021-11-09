Guaranty Bank has purchased a former Chase branch at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Lobdell Avenue.
The New Roads-based bank bought the property at 7474 Florida for $837,500 in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Cade Bogan of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller, said Chase closed the 3,531-square-foot building a year ago.
Guaranty plans to operate a bank branch out of the building, Bogan said. The bank has branches in Zachary, Port Allen, Livonia, Grosse Tete and Maringouin. Guaranty had nearly $234.6 million in deposits as of June 30, according to the FDIC.