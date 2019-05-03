Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 3.8% in February compared to a year ago.
More than $737.6 million was spent in February, according to figures released by the city-parish finance department Friday. That compares with $710.6 million in spending during February 2018. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales fell by 1.6% percent in February compared with the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $54.3 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $55.2 million in February 2018.
Spending by category was up. Consumers spent 0.8% more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending also was up in restaurants and bars, 7.2%, and on services, 0.4%. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up by 34.3%.
Spending outside the city limits of Baton Rouge rose by 7.8% in February to $321.3 million. Inside the city limits, spending was up by 0.9% to $416.3 million.
Sales tax collections rose from $14.2 million to $14.8 million.
Through the first two months of the year, spending is up 3.3% from $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion. Spending is up 7.2% outside the Baton Rouge city limits and 0.4% inside the city limits.