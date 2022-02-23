About 30 people so far have applied for or shown interest in the job as executive director of the Downtown Development District.
“There’s good interest,” said John Snow, a partner in Emergent Method, which is handling the search. “There have been very qualified folks who have contacted us.”
The search for the DDD director was launched February 3 and will continue until March 20. A job description can be found on the DDD website and resumes are being accepted through ddd@emergentmethod.com.
Applications are being reviewed as they are received. This will allow Emergent Method to quickly move to the next stage of whittling down the applicants and setting up interviews.
Plans are to trim down the number of applicants to about five, then virtual interviews will be conducted with the DDD search committee. The three finalists will then come in for in-person interviews. After the DDD selects a potential executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Emergent Method has said the search will take three to six months.
Davis Rhorer, who led the DDD since it was formed in 1987, died in March from COVID. Gabe Vicknair has been serving as interim executive director of the DDD. Vicknair has announced he is leaving the DDD in March to take another job.