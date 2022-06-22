A 76 Petroleum gas station is under construction at Airline Highway and Evangeline Street in North Baton Rouge. The nearly 3,900 square foot store will include a small kitchen that will serve breakfast and lunch items, along with offering convenience store staples. John Barry of Velvet Pines Developers, the Mandeville-based general contractor that is building the station, said the building at 6556 Airline should be completed by late September-early October.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.