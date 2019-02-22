Venture Global has won federal regulatory approval for a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas export facility on the Calcasieu Ship Channel in southwest Louisiana, and will begin construction "immediately" on the project.
The Arlington, Virginia-based firm originally announced the project in 2014 as a $4.25 billion facility alongside former Gov. Bobby Jindal, and said it would begin construction in the third quarter of 2016, putting it into service in late 2019.
The project is now a $5 billion capital investment, according to Bloomberg, and the approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is the first authorization in two years for a new LNG export project.
The firm said it will begin delivering LNG to global customers in 2022. The company is expected to get tax incentives, including a decade-long property tax break through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Venture Global also is developing an $8.5 billion LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, and expects to receive its final environmental impact statement from FERC in May.