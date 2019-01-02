Construction firms in Louisiana are planning to increase hiring in 2019, according to a new survey, as the industry remains confident about demand around the country.
The survey of 22 Louisiana firms by Associated General Contractors is part of a national report released Wednesday. Throughout the country, 79 percent of construction companies plan to expand their payrolls, but most also worry about their ability to find qualified workers, the report says.
In Louisiana, 60 percent of the firms surveyed expect to increase their headcount in 2019, a lower rate than for the country.
While nearly half those in Louisiana said they are having a hard time filling some or all positions, 41 percent said they have not increased pay or benefits because of difficulty hiring, and have no plans to do so. Only 23 percent surveyed in Louisiana said they have increased base pay rates.
Nearly half of the Louisiana companies said they have used “labor-saving equipment” like drones, added specialists or other methods to reduce onsite work time to replace workers. The majority, 71 percent, of the companies surveyed in the state are open-shop contractors with no labor union involvement.
“Construction executives appear to remain confident about their market prospects for 2019 and plan to add headcount to cope with the added workload,” AGC CEO Stephen Sandherr said in a news release. “Even as they are optimistic about growing demand, contractors are concerned about finding qualified workers to execute projects.”
The strongest market segments in the national report were public building construction, highways, K-12 schools and hospital construction. In Louisiana, hospital, federal and retail, warehouse and lodging construction were strongest.
Nearly 80 percent of respondents nationally said they are having a hard time filling positions, and more than two-thirds expect it will continue to be difficult to hire over the next year.
AGC’s survey included more than 1,000 responses from contractors and other firms.