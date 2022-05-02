Scott Wester was in Kentucky for a wedding when he got the news on Friday: he was the South Broward Hospital District’s top choice for president and CEO of the Memorial Healthcare System, a massive public health care network just north of Miami.
Wester, the former president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, told The Advocate on Monday he is still ironing out the details of his impending contract, but he has “every intention of joining the Memorial Healthcare System.”
“I am extremely excited to have been chosen as the finalist for this position,” he said.
Wester spent 14 years as OLOL’s top leader before stepping down in February to take a new position with the hospital’s parent organization, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, to focus on its mammoth $245 million partnership with LSU. That agreement includes funds for cancer research and new facilities, among other priorities.
Wester said he expects he’ll start in about 45 to 60 days with Memorial, but he still needs to put “time and energy” into transitioning major projects off his plate, including the LSU venture.
Wester said he was drawn to the new LSU-oriented position because the partnership required “energy, time and effort to ensure that it would be done appropriately.” Wester said he believes FMOLHS will fill that position once he leaves.
“We have some very talented team members already working on that relationship,” he said.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wester’s departure should not affect the partnership.
“LSU continues to work closely with Our Lady of the Lake to pursue the initiatives supported through their partnership with the university, and that work has involved multiple team members,” Ballard said in an email.
The South Broward Hospital District’s board of directors met Friday evening to pick Wester. The district oversees Memorial Healthcare System, which boasts a $2.35 billion budget, 14,000 employees, 2,000 physicians, and more than 2,000 beds across five hospitals, one children’s hospital and a host of nursing homes and outpatient clinics.
Wester said Memorial is almost twice the size of Our Lady of the Lake.
“The work they do there is critically important for the south Florida market,” he said.
Wester said a search firm, WittKieffer, reached out to him about the Florida job. He then called “three very close colleagues” who have worked with Memorial before, and all spoke highly of the system.
Wester beat out three other finalists: Jonathan W. Curtright, CEO, University of Missouri Health Care; Dr. William L. Jackson Jr., president and CEO, Erlanger Health System; and Edward Jimenez, CEO, University of Florida Health.
The finalists all interviewed in person. The visit confirmed to Wester that he wanted the position. He said the “family-like culture,” strong clinical track record and community-oriented mindset reminded him of OLOL.
“As I dug more into the details of the organization, the more excited I got,” he said.
Wester leaves behind a nearly 30-year tenure with Franciscan Missionaries. Prior to his stint at OLOL, he spent four years as CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and four years in the same position at St Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, now Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
He said his milestone moments include the public-private partnership OLOL began with LSU in 2013; the opening of the new Children’s Hospital in 2019; and OLOL’s efforts during two grueling years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I could tell you for an hour about how much love and passion I have for the sisters of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System,” Wester said. “They taught me more about the things we should be doing, not for the organization itself but the communities first and foremost.”
Harry “Skip” Philips, chair of OLOL’s board of directors, called Wester a “talented leader” who helped FMOLHS grow over his nearly three-decade tenure.
“Scott’s daily presence will be tremendously missed though we know what a great opportunity and honor this is for him with Memorial Healthcare in Florida,” Philips said in a statement. “I understand he is working out the final details with them and am confident we will have a smooth and thoughtful transition of his responsibilities. Scott’s vision, dedication, and leadership has been invaluable.”
Beth O'Brien was named the interim president and CEO at OLOL while a search is ongoing for a permanent replacement. An OLOL spokeswoman said Monday there were no updates on the search.