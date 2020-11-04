DSLD has purchased 57 lots in the Kenilworth Crossing subdivision for $3.8 million.
The homebuilder bought the land in a deal that was filed Friday. The seller was Two Blind Mice LLC of Baton Rouge.
Kenilworth Crossing is located off of Burbank Drive and South Kenilworth Parkway. The 33 acre development was approved by the city-parish Planning Commission in September 2018.
DSLD officials said they hope to start selling homes in the subdivision by the end of the month. A price point has not been set yet.