A DSLD house is being built at 1244 Shadow Bluff Drive in Hunter's Trace subdivision off Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. DSLD has purchased 57 lots in the Kenilworth Crossing subdivision for $3.8 million. DSLD officials said they hope to start selling homes in the subdivision by the end of the month. A price point has not been set yet.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The homebuilder bought the land in a deal that was filed Friday. The seller was Two Blind Mice LLC of Baton Rouge.

Kenilworth Crossing is located off of Burbank Drive and South Kenilworth Parkway. The 33 acre development was approved by the city-parish Planning Commission in September 2018.

