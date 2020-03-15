The LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business is inducting into its 2020 Hall of Distinction Class Dal Miller, Kathleen L. Quirk, Robert K. Reeves and M. Jack Sanders for their success and contributions to their professions and communities.
Miller, who resides in Lafayette, is chairman and chief executive officer of Premium Inspection and Testing Group and serves on the boards of Certus Energy, Southwest Elevator, Alliance Source Testing and Petrolog. He is a member of the E.J. Ourso College of Business dean’s advisory council, Tiger Athletic Foundation and the LSU Foundation. Miller holds a bachelor's degree in finance, 1989, and an MBA, 1991, with an emphasis in economics, from LSU.
Quirk, of Phoenix, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and has been with the company for more than 30 years. She serves on the board of Vulcan Materials Co. Quirk holds a bachelor's degree in accounting, 1985, from LSU.
Newly retired, Reeves served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in Houston. Reeves is a member of the LSU Foundation national board and the board of Episcopal Health Foundation. He previously served on the boards of Key Energy Services Inc., Western Gas Partners LP, Western Gas Equity Partners LP and St. Luke’s Episcopal Health System. Reeves received his bachelor's degree in business administration, 1978, from LSU and doctor of jurisprudence, 1982, from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Sanders, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the retired president and chief executive officer of Sonoco Products Co., with a 30-year career there. Sanders served on the boards of South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, American Forest and Paper Association and The Charles W. Coker and Elizabeth H. Coker Foundation. He received his bachelor's in finance, 1976, from LSU.
Ryan Lloyd was named the 2019 Outstanding HR Professional of the Year Award by the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management, recognizing significant contributions to the HR profession and the local Baton Rouge community. Lloyd serves as the human resource business partner for Cox Communications Southeast Region, supporting 1,900 employees in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.
Lloyd has been a member of Greater Baton Rouge SHRM for nine years, serving on the board of directors for four years.
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has earned a three-year accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.
Accreditation is based on compliance with the NAPRC standards that emphasize program management, clinical services and quality improvement and a site visit visit every three years.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana received the 2020 Excellence in Diversity Award from the Louisiana Society for Human Resource Management State Council and the Louisiana SHRM Diversity & Inclusion Summit Committee.
The award recognizes outstanding programs that foster a culture of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and community. The company was cited for hosting more than 100 diversity training sessions for employees at all levels in the organization, establishing a diversity council and forming multiple employee resource groups that support those traditionally underrepresented in the workplace.
The National Systems Contractors Association presented commercial audiovisual integrator AV Solutions with its 2020 Excellence in Business award in the customer experience category.
AV Solutions, which has a 95% customer satisfaction rating, was cited for launching a strategy to sustain that status by implementing three key processes designed to keep the business and customer-facing employees aligned on improving client experiences. NSCA is a not-for-profit association representing the commercial low-voltage electronic systems industry.