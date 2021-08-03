Raising Cane’s is now offering educational benefits for hourly and managerial employees, including college tuition discounts, reimbursements for classes to complete a high school degree and free tuition at some private online colleges.
The Baton Rouge-based chicken tender chain announced the benefits Tuesday and said they are effective immediately. They include access to tuition discounts at a network of accredited schools, including Tulane University, Howard University and Southern Methodist University; an opportunity to earn an online degree or certificate with LSU Online; reimbursed costs to earn a high school diploma; no out-of-pocket tuition costs at Capella University or Strayer University; and up to $5,250 annually in tuition reimbursements for full-time restaurant managers, support office crewmembers and business office crewmembers.
AJ Kumaran, co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Raising Cane’s, said the company is offering the benefits as a way of rewarding and retaining employees for record company growth and helping with the recruitment of new workers. Cane’s plans to hire more than 10,000 employees, including more than 1,000 managers, during 2021.
“We believe these new educational benefits will set a higher standard in the hospitality industry, doubling down on the commitments we have already made to the people who make Raising Cane’s so special,” he said in a statement.