BATON ROUGE AREA
Tara Haney, vice president of operations for Health Leaders Network, was recognized by the Catholic Health Association as one of Tomorrow’s Leaders, who will guide its ministry in the future through strong leadership and a commitment to its healing mission.
Haney began her career with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in 2012 with its Healthy Lives wellness program, helping build it to more than 14,000 members within the health system and expanding to more than 20 clients across the country. In 2014, Haney helped launch the system's Health Leaders Network, which encompasses more than 1,000 providers and a network that covers more than 100,000 lives across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. Haney received a bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University and her master's in public administration from LSU.
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Leadership Livingston program graduated 20 members in its 2018 class. They are Lloyd Andel III, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Adam Avery, Hancock Whitney Bank; Betty Boney, First Guarantee Bank; Jessica Canning; Caleb Coates, Livingston Parish Government; Ann Gomez, Livingston Parish Library; Patricia Kline, Ochsner Medical Center; Cory Landy, IberiaBank; Richard Magee, Tire Engineers; James-Adam McCants, Sport-N-Center; Randy Pastuszek, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Brooke Sandlin, Our Lady of the Lake; Tiffany Sicard, TGS LLC; Leah Smith, Livingston Parish Public Schools; Jessie Steward, Jefferson Financial FCU; Kacie Steward, Steward Family Medicine; Jack Varnado Jr., Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office; Ashleigh Vasquez, The Livingston Parish News; Jimmy Watson, city of Walker; and J. Shannon Womack, Denham Springs Police Department.
Graduates selected by teammates for Above & Beyond awards for hard work and leadership on projects undertaken are Stewart, Coates and Sicard. The Chamber of Commerce also selected Womack for the Leadership Service Award for his willingness to help and service to the class beyond what was required.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana announced its 2018 Excelencia Gala Awards honorees, being recognized in September for their achievements, leadership, inspiration and active engagement with the Hispanic community. Awards will go to Cox Communications, Corporate Partner; ASI Federal Credit Union, Community Leader; New Orleans Baby Cakes, President’s Choice; Luz Lobos, Synergy Design Group, Small Business; and Alejandra Guzman, New Orleans Business Alliance, Young Leader
A dinner dance with silent auction and raffle will be held Sept. 21 at the InterContinental New Orleans.
The Tulane Bariatric Center was recognized as a Comprehensive Center under the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
Accreditation is based on standards for patient safety and quality care through staffing, training and facility infrastructure and protocols for care, ensuring its ability to support patients with severe obesity. Accreditation requires an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon, who reviews the center's structure, process and clinical outcomes data.