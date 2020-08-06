A 34-unit multifamily development on Government Street is set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission on Sept. 21.
Midway30, headed up by developer Michael Hogstrom, wants to do an infill development at the corner of Government and Edison streets.
Hogstrom bought the half-acre lot in March 2019 and said he wanted to build “high-end apartments and condominiums” on the property.
His OnSite Design company specializes in upscale infill developments such as E'tage Gardens and Adelia at Old Goodwood.
At the time, Hogstrom said his goal was to build a flagship development that would play off of popular businesses such as Curbside Burgers, Calandro’s Supermarket and La Caretta Mexican Cuisine — all of which are across the street from the Midway property.