The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $24.2 million in winnings during June, a 5.1% drop from what the properties brought in during May.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge was up 4.6%, but that was offset by a 7.7% decline recorded by L’Auberge Baton Rouge and a 10.7% drop at the Belle of Baton Rouge. Revenue was up 32.2% above June 2020 for the three casino boats, when restrictions put in place to control the spread of the COVID pandemic capped casino capacity at 50% of what is allowed by law.
Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in nearly $221.6 million during June, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 2.9% drop from the $228.2 million gambling properties generated during May. The figures were a 34.8% increase over the $164.4 million 14 riverboats, Harrah’s and the racinos brought in during June 2020.
Video poker brought in $73.4 million last month, a 5.5% drop from the $77.6 million it generated in May. In June 2020, video poker generated $60.6 million.
Around the state, by percentage change:
L’Auberge Lake Charles saw the biggest percentage month-to-month gain in winnings, up 18.9% from $27.3 million to $34.5 million.
Golden Nugget Lake Charles was up 4.8% from $29.5 million to $30.9 million.
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge was up 4.6% from $5.7 million to $6 million.
Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City was up 3.8% from $19 million to $19.7 million.
Boomtown Bossier City had a 2% decrease from $5 million to $4.9 million.
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City was down 4% from $4.8 million to $4.6 million.
Boomtown New Orleans in Harvey was down 5.8% from $12.5 million to $11.8 million.
The Fair Grounds in New Orleans was down 6.4% from $4.2 million to $3.9 million.
Eldorado Resort Casino in Shreveport was down 6.5% from $12.7 million to $11.9 million.
Delta Downs in Vinton was down 6.9% from $16.6 million to $15.4 million.
L’Auberge Baton Rouge was down 7.7% from $18.2 million to $16.8 million.
Harrah’s New Orleans was down 8.1% from $26.8 million to $24.6 million.
Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner was down 8.1% from $9.2 million to $8.4 million.
The Belle of Baton Rouge was down 10.7% from $1.6 million to $1.4 million.
Evangeline Downs in Opelousas had an 11% drop from $7.8 million to $7 million.
Amelia Belle casino was down 13.7% from $3.7 million to $3.2 million.
Sam’s Town in Shreveport was down 16.6% from $6.1 million to $5.1 million.
Horseshoe Bossier City was down 23.5% from $17.6 million to $13.5 million.