One of the finalists to become executive director of the Downtown Development District said Tuesday she would look to increase staffing in the department, creating a position focused on attracting businesses and economic development and a “clean and safe ambassador” who would work on improving the quality of life.
Whitney Sayal, assistant director of urban trails at BREC and a former DDD staffer, said grant money and private funding could be a way of paying for staffers.
“There are partners who are interested in similar initiatives we could pull resources from,” she said.
Sayal spent eight years on the DDD staff as development project director. During her time there, the department had five employees. But Sayal left in September 2020, longtime DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer died in March 2021 and Interim Executive Director Gabe Vicknair left in March to take another job. There are now two people working for the DDD.
During her years at the DDD, Sayal said she handled everything from planning to grant writing for projects such as the Downtown Greenway, a bike-and-pedestrian corridor; the Central Green and Rhorer Plaza; the mixed-use 440 on Third, which includes Matherne’s Market, office space and apartments; and The Elysian, affordable and market rate apartments on Spanish Town Road.
She served as the point person reviewing ordinances that impacted downtown and led the maintenance committee, which organized community trash pickups and recognized businesses that did an outstanding job of maintaining their appearances.
Sayal said she left the DDD for professional growth.
“I got to a point where I was ready for the next step, to have more decision making, more authority,” she said. As assistant director of urban trails, she has a staff of five and is implementing $13 million in BREC projects, including construction of a bike trail from Memorial Stadium to Scotlandville Parkway Park.
Sayal said her experience working for the DDD, BREC, the Center for Planning Excellence and EBR Office of Community Development give her the background to handle the job as executive director.
“I’m from here. I know the community. I know the players. I know the initiatives,” she said.
James Slaughter, a consultant and economic developer from Rome, New York, was interviewed for the executive director job on Monday.
The DDD Executive Director Search Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Sayal and Slaughter and make a recommendation to the full board. After the DDD selects an executive director, the hire must be approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.