The developer of the 6700 Jefferson office park has broken ground on the final phase, a 27,000-square-foot building that will house SGS Petroleum Service Corp.
Elifin Realty President and CEO Mathew Laborde, who has the listing on the development, said construction is underway on the building and completion is slated for March 2020. Petroleum Service Corp., a division of SGS, of Switzerland, is currently located downtown, where it takes up multiple buildings, Laborde said.
“A big push for this space is to be able to consolidate everybody under one roof,” he said.
Don Joffrion and Joffrion Construction are developing and building the project, which already has several buildings completed and houses a range of professional business users. The development is next to the Millennium Apartments.
Work first began on the development in 2015 after Joffrion acquired the 4.6-acre tract for $1.4 million. Another 15,000-square-foot building is also under construction at the site and will be completed in the summer.
RHH Architects designed the buildings, and Investar Bank financed the project.