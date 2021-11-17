The Backpacker has purchased a shopping center in Mandeville and plans to open its third location there next October.
The Baton Rouge-based outdoors store bought the vacant 15,000-square-foot retail center behind Cucina Cangemi for an undisclosed amount. Plans are for the Backpacker to take up half of the center; 6,000 square feet is currently available for lease.
Matt Pittman and Beau Box of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented The Backpacker in the deal.
The Backpacker has a store on Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge and in River Ranch in Lafayette. The store sells clothing and outdoor gear.