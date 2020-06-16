Bayer Crop Science, a division of the multinational Bayer AG which includes the acquired business of Monsanto Co. in Louisiana, decided to cancel the $975 million expansion at the Luling chemical plant.

The expansion, which was already about 15 months behind schedule due to soggy weather delays, was for Bayer to begin production of dicamba, a benzoic acid used as an herbicide. The company projected it would hire another 100 workers at the plant as part of the project, which already employs more than 650 people.

"We have decided to stop the construction of a new active ingredient plant on our site in Luling and will be transitioning Bayer site employees affected by this decision to other roles within our organization," according to a statement from Bayer Crop Science. "We will be assessing our options for the plant over the upcoming months."

The company described the decision as 'difficult' but that it enables the business to "preserve cash and prioritize our investments in new innovation for farmers."

The decision to cancel the expansion was made during the coronavirus pandemic and before a recent court ruling that prohibited the use of some dicamba products made by companies including Bayer, across the country.

A U.S. Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit judge in California blocked three Environmental Protection Agency registrations for some dicamba products.

Bayer claims that the court ruling was "coincidental and unfortunate" but was not a factor in the decision to pull back on the expansion. And that customers orders aren't expected to be affected.

The company doesn't anticipate that existing manufacturing operations will be impacted.

The expansion was slated to wrap up construction by the end of 2020.

In November, a company representative told state officials that it had already spent $968 million on the project which had begun in 2017. And that it had supported more than 1,000 construction jobs but also hired 100 workers for the site.

In 2016, Bayer Crop Science, then Monsanto, signed a deal with the Louisiana Economic Development department for incentives in exchange for 100 jobs.

The state also had awarded the company a performance-based Modernization Tax Credit worth $5 million in addition to a $1.7 million Economic Development Award Program grant for reimbursement of infrastructure costs.

It was not immediately clear whether the company would be required to return any economic incentive money to the state.