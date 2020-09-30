CF Industries is investing $41.4 million at its nitrogen fertilizer complex in Donaldsonville to increase nitric acid production.
The project will create 30 new jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000. CF Industries already has 487 jobs at its industrial complex.
The announcement was made Wednesday by CEO Tony Will and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The new project follows a $2.1 billion expansion completed by CF Industries in 2016 that parish officials described as the largest single capital investment project in Ascension Parish history. State officials said the CF Industries' project exceeded obligations to Louisiana by creating nearly 50% more new jobs than projected.
Based in Deerfield, Illinois, the company operates nine nitrogen facilities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The Donaldsonville complex is the largest production complex in the world producing anhydrous ammonia, urea, and urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acid and diesel exhaust fluid, which represent the nitrogen-based products most heavily used by agricultural, industrial and other markets.
The Donaldsonville site is located on 1,400 acres along the west bank of the Mississippi River in Ascension Parish.
“The capital investment we are making to enhance nitric acid production at the site will further expand Donaldsonville’s production flexibility and enable us to meet strong demand for the product, particularly from Louisiana’s strong chemicals industry," the company's CEO said. ”
The project will increase the concentration of its industrial-grade nitric acid from 60% to 65% in the Nitric Acid No. 4 plant, which carries an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons. The investment also will include the addition of an air chiller and the installation of product storage. Additionally, new rail car and truck loading will be included as part of the reinvestment.
The company is expected to use the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program for the expansion.