Developer Kevin Nguyen, who owns shopping centers across Baton Rouge, has purchased the former Capital One bank branch on Government Street for $1.1 million and plans to put a “high end” development on the site.

That could involve either redeveloping the 4,136-square-foot building or demolishing it and building something new on the 1.1 acre site bordered by Acadia and St. Tammany streets, said Mathew Laborde of Elfin Realty, who represented Nguyen in the purchase. Laborde said he will handle marketing the site at 5220 Government St.