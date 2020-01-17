Developer Kevin Nguyen, who owns shopping centers across Baton Rouge, has purchased the former Capital One bank branch on Government Street for $1.1 million and plans to put a “high-end” development on the site.
That could involve either redeveloping the 4,136-square-foot building or demolishing it and building something new on the 1.1-acre site bordered by Acadia and St. Tammany streets, said Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty, who represented Nguyen in the purchase. Laborde said he will handle marketing for the site at 5220 Government St.
“This will be retail, driven by the tenant,” Laborde said. “We’re talking to a few different groups, but we expand a lot more people will call us about it once the news gets out.”
Capital One announced in May it was selling the site for $950,000.
Capital One, like other major banks, has been trimming its number of branches in recent years as financial institutions shift more of their business to apps and high tech ATMs. Along with the Government Street location, the bank closed a branch in Watson.
The bank enlisted Seth Citron and Johnny Tolson of Stirling Properties to handle the sale. The chance to buy a site on the bustling Government Street corridor attracted a number of potential buyers.
“There were so, so many offers,” Laborde said. “There are very few opportunities to buy a full block on Government Street like that, with frontage on three streets.”
The bank site is also near a number of bustling restaurants, such as Superior Grill, Bistro Byronz and Anthony's Italian Deli.
Nguyen owns a number of shopping centers across Baton Rouge, including the Winn-Dixie shopping center at 8601 Siegen Lane and City Square, a shopping center at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.
“He saw this as a really good opportunity to put his mark on Mid City,” Laborde said.