Developers Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce have purchased an office condominium park near Interstate 12 for $1.3 million with plans to make improvements to the property.
The two men bought Interline Plaza, which consists of four office buildings and a storage unit at 9111, 9121, 9131 and 9151 Interline Ave. The offices total nearly 35,100 square feet and the storage units are 4,415 square feet. A fifth office building in the park was not part of the sale. The seller was Interline Plaza LLC of Baton Rouge.
Lynn Daigle, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the seller, said the selling point for the property is its location along I-12, between the Airline Highway and Drusilla exits. “There are a lot of executive suites,” she said. “This has been a launching pad for a lot of people who started a business and needed professional office space. They’ve used it to accelerate into something larger.”
The property is about 65% occupied, Daigle said.
Dantin and Bruce bought Interline Plaza as an investment. They plan on doing exterior work to the grounds and making updates to the common areas, she said. The development was built in the 1980s. “This property is in the right hands,” Daigle said. “They’re going to do a fabulous job bringing it up to date.”