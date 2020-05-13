Officials with Visit Baton Rouge and their local tourism industry partners are starting to make plans on how to market the Capital Region to visitors in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plans are to promote Baton Rouge statewide for people looking to have a “staycation” and encourage them to explore neighborhoods around the city, said Paul Arrigo, head of Visit Baton Rouge.
A recovery to the local tourism industry will take some time, Arrigo said. According to multiple tourism organizations, it will take three to five years for the tourism and hospitality industry will get back to 2019 numbers. The coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders have shut down much of the economy, putting millions of Americans out of work. It will take a while for businesses and people to recover and have the money for travel. Plus the pandemic has caused widespread apprehension about being in large groups.
"Right now, partnerships are more important than ever as we come together to look for solutions and creativity to move forward according to the regulations set forth by our state government," Arrigo said.
There are some encouraging signs. Visit Baton Rouge said website analytics show people are planning and booking trips.
A study done by TravelPulse in early April found 77% of people said they will keep travel plans between June and December, as long as their hometowns and destinations are not under stay-at-home orders.
The pandemic has hurt the local tourism industry. Visit Baton Rouge said the city has missed out on more than 140 group tours and conventions, which would have generated $18 million in economic impact and taken up more than 21,000 hotel room nights.
The city will also miss out on 57 riverboat dockings, which would have brought in more than 10,500 passengers and had an economic impact of just over $1.6 million.
American Cruise Lines and the American Queen Steamboat Co. are expected to announce Monday that their Mississippi River cruises will resume later in the summer, with stops once again occurring in Baton Rouge.
John Kelton, who operates Enjoy Baton Rouge Tours, said that will help bring some visitors to downtown restaurants and museums.
“That will be some positive activity in the middle of the summer,” he said.
Kelton said 2020 started off well for his business, which offers walking tours of downtown. “We had a great January and a great March until the stay-at-home order,” he said. Since then, his business has been out of commission.
Tourism will be one of the slowest sectors to recover from the pandemic, Kelton said. He’s working on lining up new tours, such as one of the downtown Baton Rouge heart trail, that includes Spanish Town, Beauregard Town and the central business district. And he wants to bring back his popular food tours, which make stops at downtown restaurants.
Casey Tate, who handles events for the Downtown Development District, said there were 23 events and festivals set for this spring that were forced to cancel or reschedule due to the pandemic. The organizers for most of the events want to reschedule them in the fall.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will make the final call about allowing public events, Tate said.
There could be difficulties in rescheduling so many things for such a short time period. LSU and Southern University football games are big conflicts for fall events. And Tate said there are a lot of fall weddings set for downtown. “But we’re excited to make that work and have a great fall event season if we can,” he said.