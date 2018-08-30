The downtown nightclub 1913 owned by former East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman John Delgado was set to close Thursday after nearly three years in business.
In a posting on the 1913 Facebook page, a club official said the lounge was closing after a private event.
“Over the years, a number of business owners have taken risks and invested into the social night life of our city, adding many popular venues,” the statement said. “Some of these endeavors have been met with great success while others have failed to achieve the desired outcome …. We’re disappointed, but that’s the risk you take as a small business owner.”
1913 opened in December 2015. Last fall, Delgado announced he was retooling the club to appeal to a broader audience, doing things such as bringing in live music instead of DJs, adding TV sets and staying open on more days than just the weekend.
Huey’s, a cocktail lounge on Third Street next door to 1913 that Delgado also owns, will remain open. In the Facebook post, the ownership said things are “turning a corner” at Huey’s. “We will be taking strides to make Huey’s the best it can be in hopes that it will continue to provide a friendly and unique downtown experience,” the statement said.