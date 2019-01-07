Both of Louisiana's nuclear power plants have been federally relicensed to operate into the 2040s, Entergy announced Monday.

The company operates the River Bend facility in St. Francisville and Waterford 3 in Kilona. Each was originally licensed in 1985. Entergy also operates the Grand Gulf plant just over the state line in Port Gibson, Mississippi; it was relicensed in 2016.

"The license renewals allow for continued safe, secure and reliable operations of Waterford 3 through 2044, and River Bend through 2045, two additional decades past the original licensing dates. The 974-megawatt River Bend facility and 1,159-megawatt Waterford unit are the largest sources of carbon-free power in Louisiana. Together, the plants generate more than 16 percent of the state’s electricity," Entergy wrote in a news release.

The two facilities employ more than 1,500 employees and pay more than $36 million in state and local taxes each year, the company continued.

State officials have expressed hope that both nuclear plants would be allowed to continue operations. They offer a "good deal for rate payers," Louisiana Public Service Commission Chairman Eric Skrmetta said in September.

Federal and state authorities are investigating power shortfalls during especially hot and cold events last year. Entergy is not specifically under investigation, though its nuclear sites were among those unable to generate maximum power output at times.

Regulators have explained that relicensure involves an examination of safety, not productivity.