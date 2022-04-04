The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says a planned liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish would result in “some adverse environmental impacts,” though the agency’s initial assessment of the project says the effects could be mitigated if certain measures are put in place.
“Most of these impacts on the environment would be reduced to less than significant levels,” says a draft of FERC’s environmental impact statement, or EIS, for Commonwealth LNG.
The 518-page report outlines initial research done by FERC, along with several other federal agencies, into the expected footprint of Commonwealth LNG, a $4 billion facility that will be built at the west side of the Calcasieu Ship Channel near the Gulf of Mexico.
It will ship about 8.4 million metric tons of LNG annually. Construction is set to begin in 2023 with commercial operations starting in 2026.
Some Cameron Parish residents and environmentalists have pushed back against Commonwealth LNG, saying the facility will harm the area’s ecosystem and will emit far too many pollutants, particularly greenhouse gases.
The report declined to take an official position on the projected greenhouse gas emissions, or GHGs, saying FERC is still studying the effect of those estimates. However, the report notes that Commonwealth LNG’s previous filings indicate the facility “would increase the atmospheric concentration of GHGs, in combination with past and future emissions from all other sources and would contribute to climate change.”
The report’s primary criticism is Commonwealth LNG’s potential effect on the scenery of Cameron Parish.
The addition of the terminal would have "a significant impact on the views of boaters, beachgoers and local residents" because it would detract from the overall quality of the scenic views, the report says.
The FERC report said the facility won’t affect recreational or commercial boating or fishing directly beyond the scenery issue.
The planned dredging for the project could remove sediment that some species, like shrimp and fish, use for habitats, but FERC expects those impacts to be “localized and temporary.” Commonwealth LNG also says it plans to restore some native vegetation that could be lost.
Any large vessels visiting the terminal could worsen coastal erosion by disturbing the Calcasieu Ship Channel’s banks. FERC says Commonwealth LNG can mitigate the erosion it by installing seawalls and riprap — or layers of boulders — to protect those banks.
“Implementation of our recommended mitigation and the mitigation and minimization measures proposed by Commonwealth would avoid or reduce impacts to mostly less than significant levels,” the report says.
The EIS report is not final. Members of the public have until May 23 to submit comments to FERC about the report or the project.
A Commonwealth LNG spokesperson did not return messages for comment on the FERC analysis.
New CEO for Commonwealth LNG
Meanwhile, the company said Monday that it has hired an LNG industry veteran as its new CEO.
Farhad Ahrabi, who formerly led Cameron LNG in Hackberry, has been named Commonwealth LNG’s president and CEO. Ahrabi retired from Cameron LNG in January after a seven-year run as CEO.
Ahrabi also spent 28 years at BG Group, a British oil and gas company that was acquired by Shell in 2016.
Commonwealth Founder and Chairman Paul Varello said Ahrabi’s experience will be invaluable as the facility moves toward construction.
“Projects of this magnitude involve a complex convergence of technical, financial, political and community support elements that require the kind of high-level thinking and pragmatic solutions that Farhad can bring,” Varello said in a statement.
A Commonwealth LNG news release said Ahrabi was drawn to the job because of the company’s engineering-focused approach on keeping liquefaction costs low at a time when U.S. natural gas is in high demand.
“Commonwealth has staked its ground by securing an excellent location, developing a highly modularized approach to provide clean and affordable energy, and offering creative and flexible commercial terms,” Ahrabi said in a statement.