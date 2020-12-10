Baton Rouge-based G2 Net Zero LNG hired Maius, a Swiss financial advisor to help the company raise money for its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish.
The company seeks to recapture or offset carbon emissions from its $11 billion planned LNG export terminal — all the way back to the well head in the natural gas fields.
G2 Net Zero LNG expects in as early as 2026 to begin selling industrial gases, such as argon and nitrogen, produced in a facility that recaptures carbon emissions. The first phase of the project is expected to cost $1.2 billion and would be for the industrial gas and power generation facility which could produce up to 1000 megawatts of electricity.
The export terminal is expected to produce 13 million tons of LNG each year. The company has a 766-acre site in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico and has another 500 acres next door for expansion.
G2 Net Zero LNG looks to use technology developed by Siemens Energy and NET Power that would enable the plant to capture 4 million tons of CO2 during the liquefaction process.
"We will be working closely with their executives to create and tailor innovative solutions to source private international debt and equity financing to suit and support their ambitious and innovative plans for growth and market impact,” said Stefan Rohmer, CEO of Maius in a news release.
Angele Davis is the CEO of G2 Net Zero LNG. Davis is a former commissioner of administration for Louisiana, leading the agency under former Gov. Bobby Jindal and serving as deputy commissioner under former Gov. Mike Foster Jr. She joined G2 firm in 2019.
“Our engagement with Maius is one more step forward in our promise to provide the world market with the clean LNG it is demanding,” said Chas Roemer, chairman of G2 Net Zero LNG.
Roemer is a former president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and son of former Gov. Buddy Roemer.