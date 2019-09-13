State and federal scientists and officials inspect a recently formed marsh island, part of a freshwater diversion project to counteract coastal erosion, during a tour for federal and state coastal restoration representatives hosted by Plaquemines Parish in Venice. Islands like this one are formed when sediment flowing down the Mississippi river is deposited in calmer waters. The general idea of a freshwater diversion is to divert this sediment filled water from the fast moving Mississippi to calmer areas by way of diversion canals branching off from the river.