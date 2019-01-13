BATON ROUGE AREA
McGlinchey Stafford PLLC has promoted attorneys Melissa M. Grand and C. Kieffer Petree to membership within the firm in Baton Rouge.
Grand focuses her practice on education, consumer finance and commercial litigation. She earned a juris doctorate and doctor of canon law from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Petree defends clients in general and commercial litigation matters, focusing on casualty litigation, toxic torts, contractual disputes, products liability and insurance-related matters. Petree earned a juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and bachelor's degree from LSU.
Danielle M. Aymond has joined Baker Donelson as a member of its government relations and public policy group and the disaster recovery and government services team. Aymond, of counsel to the firm, served as executive counsel of the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, where she was the state's legal adviser through five federally declared disasters. She concentrates her practice on disaster relief and emergency management.
Aymond, a captain, entered the Louisiana National Guard's Judge Advocate General's Corps in 2011 and currently serves as deputy regional defense counsel. She is a graduate of LSU's Paul M. Hebert School of Law, the Military Police Individual Training Academy, the Louisiana National Guard Officer Candidate School and the Army Judge Advocate School.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Jones Walker LLP has elected as partners special counsel attorneys Meghan E. Smith and Christopher M. Wappel and associates Luke Falgoust, Tyler J. Rench and Graham H. Ryan.
Smith is a member of the litigation practice group and has worked in defense of major corporations, including oil and gas companies, chemical manufacturers and engineering/construction firms in state and federal litigation and private arbitration. Wappel is a member of the corporate practice group and focuses on commercial lending and finance, representing borrowers, agents and lenders in structuring, negotiating and documenting senior and subordinated, secured and unsecured, and bilateral and syndicated credit facilities. Falgoust is a member of the corporate practice group and focuses on commercial lending and finance, commercial transactions and corporate governance, representing borrowers and financial institutions. Rench is a member of the litigation practice group and focuses on defending class actions and civil RICO cases, and also handles oil and gas and banking disputes. Ryan is a member of the litigation practice group and concentrates on commercial civil litigation and appeals in federal and state courts and in dispute resolution, representing regional and national clients that span banking, health care, construction and energy.
Adams and Reese has elected to partnership in its New Orleans office Timothy M. Brinks and L. Cole Callihan.
Brinks focuses his practice on representing clients in commercial litigation, tort and insurance defense, maritime litigation and professional liability defense. Brinks received his juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and undergraduate degree from LSU. Callihan represents clients in maritime/transportation and customs matters, including tariffs and global trade, and extends to areas of products liability, with an emphasis on drugs and medical devices. He received his juris doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University and bachelor's degree from LSU.
Sizeler Thompson Brown Architects has named Ingrid Adrianza as senior interior designer.
She was senior interior designer for hospitality and commercial projects at Mathes Brierre Architects and previously had her own company, Adria Designs. The Venezuela native earned her bachelor of interior design and minor in art history from LSU.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Kean Miller has named Linda Perez Clark as managing partner of the 156-attorney law firm and also elected to partnership Michael J. deBarros and R. Devin Ricci in Baton Rouge and Zoe W. Vermeulen in New Orleans.
Clark, the first woman to lead the firm in its 35-year history, will oversee all business, financial and operational aspects of the firm’s offices in Louisiana and Texas. Clark joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2000 and has been a partner in the Baton Rouge office. She earned her bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University and juris doctorate from Tulane University Law School. She has been instrumental in diversity and inclusion initiatives at Kean Miller and will maintain her business, corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and transactional practice while serving as the firm’s chief executive.
She succeeds Blane Clark Jr., who is no relation and had served as the firm’s managing partner since 2013.
DeBarros practices with the insurance coverage and recovery and business disputes and litigation teams. He earned his juris doctorate from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Ricci is a registered patent attorney and practices primarily with the intellectual property team, but also with the pipeline and expropriations, commercial litigation and transaction teams. He earned his juris doctorate and an additional diploma in civil law at LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU. Vermeulen practices with the admiralty and maritime and labor and employment teams. She earned her juris doctorate from Tulane University Law School and bachelor's degree from LSU.