Sasol said Wednesday that the first of the seven production facilities being developed near Lake Charles in an $11 billion project has achieved beneficial operations.
The company said that means the linear low-density polyethylene unit sustained production of product at specifications for at least 72 hours. The unit is one of two polyethylene plants at the site. The second is scheduled to come online later this year.
The remaining Lake Charles Chemicals Project manufacturing units are expected to reach beneficial operations throughout 2019 and early 2020, the company said.
“Reaching beneficial operations of our first LCCP unit is a defining moment in Sasol’s history and a significant milestone in delivering on the promise of LCCP,” said Mike Thomas, senior vice president of Sasol’s North American operations.
Sasol has a third polyethylene facility in the United States, a high-density polyethylene plant through a joint venture with INEOS in LaPorte, Texas.
The new U.S. polymers facilities will effectively double Sasol’s global polymer production capabilities.