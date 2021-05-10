Construction could begin in early 2022 on a second building in the @Highland development, which would add up to 240 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial and office space.

@Highland developer Mohit “Mo” Vij has teamed up with New Orleans-based Key Real Estate Co. for the second building in the complex. It would be west of the current @Highland office building at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The original plans were to build another office building, to go along with the 55,000 square foot property that opened in 2018. But Michael Lang, a principal with Key, said the decision was made to add apartments and commercial space. The thinking is the apartments could support the demands in the area for more workers.

“We like this micromarket,” Lang said. “We think there’s demand in this area.”

The exact mix of apartments, office and commercial space, which could include restaurants and retail, will be determined by market demands. But Lang said there will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

When Vij started developing @Highland several years ago, he said he wanted to build a technology campus on the 8 acre site, with four buildings that fit in with the Live oaks and mature cypress on the land.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission is set to take up the small planned unit development for @Highland at its June 21 meeting. If approved, Lang said the goal is to begin construction in the first quarter of 2022.