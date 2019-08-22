The Valluzzo Companies, a Baton Rouge-based McDonald’s franchisee, has entered the Alabama market with the acquisition of Birmingham-area restaurants.
John Valluzzo, who heads up the business with his sons, Nicholas and Michael, said the company purchased the restaurants from Santiago Negre, an Alabama McDonald’s franchisee, in a deal that closed Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Valluzzo said McDonald’s contacted the family business to tell them Negre was looking to sell most of his restaurants. “We took advantage of that opportunity and that’s how we landed in Birmingham,” he said.
In order to better operate the restaurants, Nicholas Valluzzo is moving to Birmingham. “We’re really excited about this,” John Valluzzo said.
The deal gives Valluzzo Companies 78 McDonald’s restaurants. Along with the 15 Alabama restaurants, the company has 22 locations in Mississippi, stretching from Picayune to Tupelo. The business was founded by Rocco Valluzzo, John’s grandfather. Charlie Valluzzo, John's father, recently retired after spending nearly 60 years with the fast-food giant.