Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge.
The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Aldi has owned land on O’Neal Lane since May 2020. It also owns a site in the Settlement at Shoe Creek traditional neighborhood development in Central.
Aldi has been growing rapidly across south Louisiana. Since February, it has opened stores in Lafayette, Slidell and New Iberia. A second Lafayette store is set to open Aug. 17 and plans are to add stores in Covington, LaPlace, Marrero and Metairie by early 2023.
Aldi was launched in Essen, Germany, in 1961 and came to the U.S. in 1976. It has 2,100 stores in 37 states and has said it is on track to become the third-largest grocery chain in the country by the end of this year.