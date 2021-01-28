Venture Global LNG plans to build another liquified natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish and began the pre-filing process with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission.

It would mean that the Arlington, Virginia-based company looks to invest about $30 billion across Louisiana if all the proposed projects are completed.

Venture Global LNG filed paperwork with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission on Jan. 21 outlining plans for its fourth LNG export terminal known as CP2 LNG and looks to file its formal application in September.

The 20 million tons per year export terminal would be adjacent to Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass site in Cameron Parish near the mouth of the Gulf Coast on an 846 acre site. An expansion could bring the capacity to 24 million tons.

The cost of an LNG export facility of that size would be upwards of $8.5 billion, support thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent jobs. That's the same size as the Delta LNG and Plaquemines LNG terminals planned in Plaquemines Parish.

Venture Global LNG is still building the Calcasieu Pass LNG site which cost $4.5 billion and expects to begin site preparation for construction of Plaquemines LNG in early 2021.

It expects to begin construction in second quarter 2023 for the first phase of the CP2 LNG project to start sending cargoes of LNG in 2025 to be completed in 2026.

The path of the pipeline for CP2 LNG begins in Texas and runs mostly West of Lake Charles.

Residents concerned about pipeline for new LNG export facility, but others see economic driver A proposed 283-mile pipeline that would cross 14 parishes from Richland to Plaquemines to feed a planned natural gas export facility has raise…

Venture Global LNG makes final investment decision for Calcasieu Pass project Venture Global LNG made a final investment decision to build a liquefied natural gas export facility about 50 miles south of Lake Charles afte…

Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines export terminal moves forward with 20-year LNG deal Venture Global LNG signed 20-year deal to sell some of its liquefied natural gas to a French utility business from its proposed Plaquemines Pa…

Louisiana LNG operators' finances change during coronavirus pandemic; long-term bets move forward Big liquefied natural gas projects in southwest Louisiana have been busy tweaking their financing through the course of the coronavirus pandem…