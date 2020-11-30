An office building on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been sold to a Hammond investor for nearly $2 million.
Kumar LLC, represented by Neal Patel, purchased the building at 3029 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was CJB Investors of New Orleans.
The 36,000-square-foot building is about half occupied by tenants such as the Louisiana Department of Health, Regions Bank, Always Best Care and Allied Universal Security, said Evan Scroggs of NAI/Latter & Blum. Scroggs, along with Erin Caballero and Dex Shill, represented the seller.
The three-story office building was built in 1985.
The new buyer plans to renovate the vacant space and convert it into executive office suites, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, who represented the buyer. “It’s going to be a major renovation, to convert it into modern space that will be appealing to millennials,” she said.