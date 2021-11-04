The Serop’s Express on College Drive has closed and the owner is looking at leasing or selling the building.
Serop’s Owner Vasken Kaltakdjian shut the restaurant down Friday because he needed its employees elsewhere, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Hebert is marketing the building at 2330 College Drive.
Also contributing to the decision to close the restaurant is the fact that it’s the only Serop’s location that Kaltakdjian owns, so he had to maintain the building, Hebert said. There’s also a feeling the restaurant may have taken some business away from the Serop’s Express at 720 Jefferson Hwy. and the Serop’s Café at 7474 Corporate Blvd. Both restaurants are within two miles of the College Drive Serop’s.
The closure will not affect the six other Serop’s and Serop’s Express restaurants in metro Baton Rouge, Hebert said.
The restaurant opened in August 2019 and is about 2,600 square feet with a drive-through window.
The building is for lease, but Hebert said a sale may be considered.