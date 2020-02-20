The public radio stations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans are joining with sister stations in Alabama and Mississippi to launch a regional news service.
The Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between WRKF in Baton Rouge, WWNO in New Orleans, WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama, and Mississippi Public Broadcasting, will offer coordinated local and regional reporting and content for national news programming. The program is being backed by a $1.3 million grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That money, along with support from National Public Radio, will be used to hire six new reporters to work in the three states, a digital news editor and a full-time managing editor in Birmingham, who will direct news coverage.
Paul Maassen, general manager of WRKF and WWNO, said the collaboration will increase the amount of regional and local news available to subscribers. Currently, there are four reporters working between the two stations, he said.
“People will hear a lot more content pertinent to the region,” he said.
Reporters will focus on several areas that are important in all three states, including criminal justice, government, education, the environment and economics.
If all goes well with hiring, the Gulf States Newsroom will launch in July, Maassen said.
While the CPB and NPR have set up statewide newsrooms in California and Texas, this is the first time a regional news network has been established with their support.