Z Gallerie, a bankrupt home furnishings retailer, is closing its only Louisiana store in Perkins Rowe later this summer.

The California-based chain had previously announced plans to shut 17 stores. On Friday, the company announced it will close another 27 stores. After the closings Z Gallerie will have 34 locations, according to The Dallas Morning News.

In May, DirectBuy Home Improvement submitted a $20.3 million bid to buy Z Gallerie, according to federal bankruptcy court filings.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments