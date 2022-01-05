Want to know what’s in store for local business? Join us for our Baton Rouge Economic Outlook Summit 2022 on Thursday.
The Baton Rouge economy has been buffeted by COVID, storms and a crimped supply chain.
But local businesses are heading into the new year eyeing new opportunities, looking to capitalize on changes in consumer behavior, generational shifts in the energy sector and massive new spending on roads, bridges and flood protection.
Hear what local experts have to say about what’s happening in real estate, the labor market, the petrochemical energy, health care and urban redevelopment – and what to expect in 2022.
Panelists:
- Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive at Maestri-Murell
- Greg Upton, associate research professor at the LSU Center for Energy Studies
- Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
- Will M. Campbell Jr., director of b1Bank Foundation
- Lela Mae Wilkes, CEO of Brown Eagle
- Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Moderators:
- Managing Editor Fred Kalmbach and reporter Andrea Gallo
Watch the panel discussion below, beginning at 9 a.m. Can't see the video? Click here.