Richard Oil and Fuel, based in Donaldsonville, was acquired by RelaDyne, a competitor in Cincinnati for an undisclosed price.
Richard Oil, founded in 1972, has more than a dozen employees and sells fuels, lubricants, gasoline and diesel to businesses across the state such as agricultural and industrial customers, including a "long standing relationship with ExxonMobil" according to the company's website and social media profiles.
Tony Savoie, president of Richard Oil, also controls Popingo's convenience stores which has nearly a dozen locations across the state. Popingo's was not included in the sale.
RelaDyne, founded in 2010, also sells fuel, diesel exhaust fluid and industrial reliability services - it already had some operations in Louisiana such as an office in Geismar.
RelaDyne was acquired by private equity firm Audax in 2016 and has been on an acquisition spree since then. RelaDyne acquired an independent operators Circle Lubricants in New York, Jasper Oil Company in Alabama and Tres Lubrication Products in Victoria, Texas this year.