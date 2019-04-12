Rouses Market is closing its Donaldsonville grocery store on May 1, but the property will remain open as a Butcher Boy supermarket.
Officials with Rouses confirmed the store closing after it was announced Friday by the city of Donaldsonville on its Facebook account. Rouses took over the grocery store at 3439 Hwy. 1 South in the fall of 2016, when it acquired the LeBlanc’s Food Stores chain.
Butcher Boy has been in business in Plaquemine for decades. The Trosclair family took over the property in 2014. Butcher Boy is a member of Baton Rouge-based Associated Grocers, which distributes products to supermarkets in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.