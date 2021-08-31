More than 240,000 homes and businesses in metro Baton Rouge were still without power Tuesday morning, as electric service knocked out by Hurricane Ida continued to be restored.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber said that represents 63.4% of all utility customers in the area. Tuesday's figures are an improvement over Monday, where 65.4% of customers didn't have power.

Livingston and Ascension parishes were the hardest hit, with nearly 82% of customers still without electricity. In East Baton Rouge, 58.4% of customers didn't have power.

According to Entergy, about 156,000 customers were without power. That includes just over 101,000 customers in East Baton Rouge, 35,000 in Ascension and 20,000 in Livingston were without power as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It could be a while before power comes back for thousands of people. Entergy said it's too soon to say when restoration will start to happen, because it could take several days to assess the extent of damages.

Demco said power restoration will be a “weeks long effort” because damage was more extensive than originally thought.

About 60 Demco transmission poles were knocked down by Ida, meaning that power can not be distributed to substations. The transmission towers have to be repaired, before the substations and distribution lines that serve streets and neighborhoods can be fixed.

“We realize this isn’t news that people want to hear, but it is the reality of damage from a major weather event,” said David Latona, a spokesman for the utility co-op.

Statewide, about 785,000 Entergy households don’t have power, including all of Orleans and Jefferson parishes, where transmission lines were ripped down Sunday by Ida.

Demco said as of Tuesday morning, more than 85,000 customers were without power, including about 33,500 in Livingston, 24,500 in East Baton Rouge and 12,500 in Ascension.

AT&T said its wireless network in Louisiana is operating at more than 85% of normal Tuesday morning.