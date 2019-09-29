Baton Rouge area
The Louisiana Bankers Association has presented Livingston Parish Police Department Detective Jeff Beatty with a 2019 Law Enforcement Officer Distinguished Service Award, recognizing outstanding law enforcement officers who assist banks with the investigation of financial crimes.
Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard noted that since the August 2016 flood, Beatty has been assigned 1,187 reports and has recovered $521,347.46 in property. In 2018, he was assigned 464 reports, made 72 arrests and issued 36 active warrants. During one of those, the Sheriff's Office was able to seize just over $600,000 in cash.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced recipients of its inaugural Capital Region Employee Health Innovation Award to Labarre Associates for the small business category and The Lemoine Co. for the large business category.
The award, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, recognizes companies in the region that have implemented and promoted innovative practices, which led to healthier and more productive employees in the workplace.
Labarre Associates' health program focuses on physical and mental health. The program provides healthier food options, flu shots available annually in the office, multistep fitness challenges and financial education. The organization has seen 90% employee participation in the health program and extends some of its benefits to employees’ family members.
The Lemoine Co.'s wellness program caters to employees' individual needs. The company’s program consists of monthly and quarterly health challenges, rewards for outstanding wellness achievements, a nicotine cessation program, health education, healthy workplace policies, including a healthy meeting policy and a breastfeeding policy, and more. The program has yielded 99% employee participation.
Lafayette area
Blake R. David, founding partner of Broussard and David personal injury firm, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Founded in 1958, the organization is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of civil jury trial rights. It’s by-invitation only membership includes 7,600 lawyers and judges in 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Membership is awarded upon nomination and election of any trial lawyer based on personal character and reputation, civility, integrity, professionalism, membership in a state bar and having tried at least 10 civil jury trials to jury verdict or hung jury as lead counsel. There are 52 other members in the state.
Ray Authement, who retired in 2008 as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette after 34 years, has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Louisiana CLI & Limb Salvage Club for his contributions to the sciences, education and the local community.
He was cited for his impact in the fields of post-secondary education, francophone studies, biological and environmental sciences, technology and nursing, among others.
Authement was the university's fifth president and holds the national record for longevity as the head of a public university in the United States. Under his leadership, the university was the first in North America to offer a doctorate degree in francophone studies. He also brought innovative technology to the university, making it the first in the country to offer a bachelor's degree in telecommunications, a digital immersive visualization center for public and private use and a birthing lab with computerized patient simulators to help train nursing students. The organization said he helped lift the university's stature, making it the first to acquire an atom smasher, compete in the prestigious DARPA Grand Challenge, establish a marine survival training center and an AmeriCorps service-learning program. He led the charge to change the school’s name in 1999, oversaw the building of the Cajundome and adjacent Convention Center and a $130 million construction boom on campus that produced an art museum, a business school, a computer science facility, student housing, a library expansion and a parking garage, among other improvements.
Lafayette General Health's RN Residency Program has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. The residency program is for 12 months and open to recent graduates or nurses with less than one year experience in an acute-care setting, hired by Lafayette General Health with licensing from an accredited school.
New Orleans area
Warren L. Reuther Jr., president and chief executive officer of BigEasy.com / Hospitality Enterprises, received the Louisiana True Ambassador Award at the Lt. Governor’s Tourism Summit.
He was recognized for his vision and efforts during his career, creating thousands of job opportunities along with billions of dollars of additional revenue for Louisianians. As president of the former New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau, Reuther promoted the need for representation of culture, recreation and tourism under the Lieutenant Governor and also worked toward funding to market Louisiana worldwide.
BigEasy.com / Hospitality Enterprises operates the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen, which has served tourists for 35 years. This fall, Hospitality Enterprises will add a second boat, the Riverboat Louis Armstrong, as a venue for music events, concerts, weddings, conventions and large-scale private parties.