A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been picked to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Medicine in Oklahoma City for more than 9 years, will take over as head of the Lake in October. He replaces K. Scott Wester, who spent 14 years as the Lake's president and CEO before stepping down in February.
Dr. Richard Vath, chief executive officer of FMOLHS, said in a statement that Spicer has an "impressive track record for leading large health systems and the complex demands of academic medicine, clinical operations and community engagement." Spicer oversaw a designated cancer center, a freestanding children's hospital and a Level I trauma center — all components of the Lake.
"He is well positioned to build upon the organizational strength and Everyday Excellence of Our Lady of the Lake and we have more exciting work ahead," Vath said.
Since June 2021, Spicer has been serving as a special advisor to the OU Health Board. He started working with the OU Health in January 2005, when he was named chief operating officer.
During his time at OU, he helped the organization transition to a locally owned, not-for-profit academic health system.
Before being hired by OU Medical System, Spicer served in executive leadership positions within the University of Texas Health System and with Texas Health Resources. He earned a bachelor's in business/political science from Baylor University and a a master's in health care administration from Trinity University.