A survey of Baton Rouge small businesses found while the overwhelming majority were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, most expect the economy will improve in the next six months and are making plans to increase the number of employees in 2022.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber polled 125 businesses in June as part of a survey that will be done every six months.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber based the report on data collected from more than 55,000 websites including job boards and company-specific job opportunity pages.