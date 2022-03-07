AAA said the average price in south Louisiana for a gallon of regular unleaded gas jumped between 16 and 17 cents a gallon from Thursday to Friday, the biggest one-day increase the organization has recorded.
AAA’s records for daily gas prices go back to January 2000. But Don Redman, a spokesman for AAA, said the increase last week was bigger than the surges seen after hurricanes Rita and Harvey. Prices had a one-day increase between 11 and 12 cents a gallon after those storms, which temporarily shut down Gulf Coast refineries.
“Those are the only remotely comparable,” Redman said in an email.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing gas prices to spike worldwide. Over the past week, the average price of a gallon of gas has jumped up 50 cents statewide.
Loren Scott, a Baton Rouge economist and professor emeritus at LSU, said the Russia-Ukraine conflict is the “primary cause” of the higher prices. Without the war, the price of oil might be somewhere around $75 per barrel right now. Brent crude, the benchmark for global oil prices, was trading at $123 per barrel Monday.
Though prices are high now, the worst effects are still coming down the pipeline.
Scott said it usually takes about four to six weeks to see the full impact at the pump. He added that every dollar increase in the price per barrel of oil usually results in a 4- to 5-cent increase in prices at the pump.
“Even if the prices stop where they are today, people have not seen the full impact at the pump,” he said.