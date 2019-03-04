The LSU AgCenter has expanded medical marijuana production, even as it rejected an agreement from the state agriculture department outlining the conditions needed to do that and called into question the extent of regulatory power the agency has over the program.

The proposed deal gave permission for GB Sciences, under the supervision of the LSU AgCenter, to move marijuana plants into two rooms of its main facility in south Baton Rouge, effectively expanding production — only if the two met certain regulatory conditions outlined in the deal. LSU rejected those conditions, according to a letter sent Friday.

In the letter, LSU AgCenter coordinator Ashley Mullens wrote that the proposed memorandum of understanding “exceeds the authority” of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, which regulates the growing of medical marijuana.

GB Sciences has been producing a limited amount of marijuana in a smaller, temporary pod-like structure while its full regulatory approvals are pending. Because it has not been able to expand into its full production facility, marijuana has not reached the shelves of the state’s licensed pharmacies, years after lawmakers legalized the drug for medicinal use.

LSU AgCenter spokeswoman Frankie Gould said Monday the school has "proceeded with the population of plants into the two rooms authorized by" the agriculture department, though it rejected the agriculture department's agreement.

Agriculture department offers to let LSU expand marijuana production as regulatory process plays out Louisiana's state agriculture department on Thursday offered to give LSU permission to expand its medical marijuana-growing operations if its …

The agriculture department and Louisiana State Police are still conducting a suitability investigation into GB Sciences as part of a long-delayed regulatory process that has held up the production of marijuana. The deal proposed by the agriculture department was set to expand the production while the rest of the process played out.

In the letter, LSU also questioned whether the agriculture department actually has the authority to subject GB Sciences to a suitability study. The LSU AgCenter is the licensee for marijuana production, and held a competitive bid process that ended with hiring GB Sciences, a Nevada-based company that has since formed a Louisiana subsidiary partly owned by local investors.

“LDAF has deemed LSU AgCenter suitable, and we are not aware of any law granting LDAF the power to approve or reject LSU AgCenter’s thorough competitive bid process or selection of its own private vendor,” Mullens wrote in the letter.

The agriculture department last week told LSU it could expand its production into two rooms of the main facility, as LSU had requested. In return, GB Sciences would have a specific amount of time to respond to requests from regulators, and LSU would be deemed fully responsible for the firm’s actions regarding the suitability process. The agriculture department, which is led by Commissioner Mike Strain, would have the ability to close operations of the facility if the deal were broken.

Agriculture department offers to let LSU expand marijuana production as regulatory process plays out Louisiana's state agriculture department on Thursday offered to give LSU permission to expand its medical marijuana-growing operations if its …

LSU questioned the agriculture department's authority to subject a "non-licensee" to the suitability study, citing a state law and an opinion by the Louisiana Attorney General.